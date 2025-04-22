Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
423
40

Emerging Now: Part 3, part 2

Karma is continuous. It's the engine of our common shared reality.
clif high's avatar
clif high
Apr 22, 2025
423
40
Share
Transcript

© 2025 clif high
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture