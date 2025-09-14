Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Transcript
74

Ontology, Simulation, 3IATLAS

Everyone is working their agenda.
clif high
Sep 14, 2025
74
Consider what someone’s agenda may mean within the Ontological perspective.

