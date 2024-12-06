Aether Pirates of the Matterium!
clif’s Newsletter Podcast
If gov't can't lie....
139
27
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -33:24
-33:24

If gov't can't lie....

can it function?
clif high
Dec 06, 2024
139
27
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this podcast

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!
clif’s Newsletter Podcast
Woo, down, dirty, deep WOO
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
clif high
Recent Episodes
AI Lie Detector
  clif high
The Ontology...
  clif high
Hello Chromies!
  clif high
CONVASION!
  clif high
TRUMP FUCKS UP!
  clif high
Ontological Evolution
  clif high
Connotation Collision
  clif high