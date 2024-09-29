Share this postImprovisation! Not a good sign... clifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript792Share this postImprovisation! Not a good sign... clifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther271Improvisation! Not a good sign... They've gone off their production schedule...clif highSep 29, 2024792Share this postImprovisation! Not a good sign... clifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther271ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionImprovisation! Not a good sign... clifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesEPNSep 22 • clif highIdiots. Sep 18 • clif highFREQ them OUT!Sep 15 • clif highMake-a-way! Period. Sep 13 • clif highWhat are we missing? Sep 12 • clif highThe Aard CorpsSep 9 • clif highThe Undiscovered CountrySep 9 • clif high
Improvisation! Not a good sign...