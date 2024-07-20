Share this postOntological Aliensclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherclif’s Newsletter PodcastOntological Aliens631Share this postOntological Aliensclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1641×0:00-45:47Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ontological AliensThey don't want to talk with your dogs...clif highJul 20, 2024631Share this postOntological Aliensclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther164ShareTranscriptShare this discussionOntological Aliensclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther164 Commentsclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesLanguage and circumstances...19 hrs ago • clif highComplex understandingJul 8 • clif highThe other physicsJul 8 • clif highEconomic Ecology of the ELohimJun 30 • clif highWTF? Eh? 7/15Jun 25 • clif high90% gone missing!Jun 7 • clif highImmunity...Jun 7 • clif high
Ontological Aliens