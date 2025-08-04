Perplexity

Share this postAether Pirates of the Matterium!PerplexityCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1,288Share this postAether Pirates of the Matterium!PerplexityCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore72PerplexityShit may happen, but there are rules.clif highAug 04, 20251,288Share this postAether Pirates of the Matterium!PerplexityCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore72ShareTranscriptNasty comments initiated response. clif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesWelcome to The Time ZoneJun 21 • clif highTEOTWAWKI 2027Jun 5 • clif highExpectation of RevelationJun 3 • clif high!The Under Pressure!Jun 2 • clif highi blame heidiMay 28 • clif highTrade Craft for Woo May 21 • clif highMany Questions...May 21 • clif high