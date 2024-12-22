Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreclif’s Newsletter PodcastSaturation by late Feb? 963Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore224391×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -29:17-29:17Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Saturation by late Feb? Just not enough activity up there....yet!clif highDec 22, 2024963Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore22439ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesCurious. Dec 22 • clif highYour paradigm is loose...Dec 22 • clif highThe Force Wants YOU!Dec 14 • clif highBlue Haired DemiurgeDec 14 • clif highIf gov't can't lie....Dec 6 • clif highAI Lie DetectorDec 6 • clif highThe Ontology...Dec 6 • clif high
Share this post