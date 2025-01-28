Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreclif’s Newsletter Podcasttesting718Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore169181×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:07-9:07Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.testingit's happening right this instance of this Eternal Nowclif highJan 28, 2025718Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore16918ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesRed tape9 hrs ago • clif highpower talksJan 27 • clif highHere, take my hand...Jan 26 • clif highAn Olde Phartes story about cold toes.Jan 25 • clif highCurious. Dec 22, 2024 • clif highYour paradigm is loose...Dec 22, 2024 • clif highSaturation by late Feb? Dec 22, 2024 • clif high
Share this post