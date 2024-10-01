Share this postWelcome to the Maelstrom!clifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1,133Share this postWelcome to the Maelstrom!clifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther480Welcome to the Maelstrom!Let go the rudder. It's useless.clif highOct 01, 20241,133Share this postWelcome to the Maelstrom!clifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther480ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionWelcome to the Maelstrom!clifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesImprovisation! Not a good sign... Sep 29 • clif highEPNSep 22 • clif highIdiots. Sep 18 • clif highFREQ them OUT!Sep 15 • clif highMake-a-way! Period. Sep 13 • clif highWhat are we missing? Sep 12 • clif highThe Aard CorpsSep 9 • clif high
Welcome to the Maelstrom!