Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreclif’s Newsletter PodcastCurious. 760Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore189211×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -24:26-24:26Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Curious. The herd is not YET in motion...clif highDec 22, 2024760Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore18921ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesYour paradigm is loose...Dec 22 • clif highSaturation by late Feb? Dec 22 • clif highThe Force Wants YOU!Dec 14 • clif highBlue Haired DemiurgeDec 14 • clif highIf gov't can't lie....Dec 6 • clif highAI Lie DetectorDec 6 • clif highThe Ontology...Dec 6 • clif high
Share this post