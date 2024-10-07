Share this postFirst Principles Wooclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1,160Share this postFirst Principles Wooclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther304First Principles WooExpand your view to include your own thinking. clif highOct 07, 20241,160Share this postFirst Principles Wooclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther304ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionFirst Principles Wooclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesKozyrev's Toaster - Part 22 hrs ago • clif highKozyrev's toaster -Part 13 hrs ago • clif highWelcome to the Maelstrom!Oct 1 • clif highImprovisation! Not a good sign... Sep 29 • clif highEPNSep 22 • clif highIdiots. Sep 18 • clif highFREQ them OUT!Sep 15 • clif high
First Principles Woo