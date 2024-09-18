Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
241

Idiots.

We're all idiots about something.
clif high
Sep 18, 2024
241
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this podcast

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!
clif’s Newsletter Podcast
Woo, down, dirty, deep WOO
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
clif high
Recent Episodes
FREQ them OUT!
  clif high
Make-a-way! Period.
  clif high
What are we missing?
  clif high
The Aard Corps
  clif high
The Undiscovered Country
  clif high
Bitchin...AI
  clif high
Bitchin...RE
  clif high