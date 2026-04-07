Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!
clif’s Newsletter Podcast
Knob Boys
0:00
-20:54

Knob Boys

We like familiar patterns...thus the Rhymes of History.
clif high's avatar
clif high
Apr 07, 2026

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 clif high · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture