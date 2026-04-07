clif’s Newsletter PodcastKnob Boys1,052398621×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -20:54-20:54Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Knob BoysWe like familiar patterns...thus the Rhymes of History.clif highApr 07, 20261,05239862ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesCancer is all in our minds.Jan 10 • clif highGrist for the mill of our common shared reality. Jan 10 • clif highA long and winding road...Jan 7 • clif highStrategy...Jan 3 • clif highHOLDFAST! Jan 1 • clif highWeek One...Dec 28, 2025 • clif highFly Eternal Now Airlines!Dec 26, 2025 • clif high