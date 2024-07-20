Aether Pirates of the Matterium!
clif’s Newsletter Podcast
Language and circumstances...
350
0:00
-39:51

Language and circumstances...

Don't let ignorant kids interact with Space ALiens.
clif high
Jul 20, 2024
350
Share
Transcript

350 Comments
Aether Pirates of the Matterium!
clif’s Newsletter Podcast
Woo, down, dirty, deep WOO
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
clif high
Recent Episodes
Ontological Aliens
  clif high
Complex understanding
  clif high
The other physics
  clif high
Economic Ecology of the ELohim
  clif high
WTF? Eh? 7/15
  clif high
90% gone missing!
  clif high
Immunity...
  clif high