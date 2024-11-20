Share this postOntological Evolutionclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherclif’s Newsletter PodcastOntological Evolution318Share this postOntological Evolutionclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther97121×0:00-38:38Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ontological EvolutionWhat the fuck are numbers?clif highNov 20, 2024318Share this postOntological Evolutionclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9712ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionOntological Evolutionclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesConnotation Collision4 hrs ago • clif highDeath and Aliens, part 2Nov 14 • clif highDeath and Aliens, part 1.Nov 14 • clif highLicense to OffendNov 8 • clif highNotification from UNIVERSE.Oct 24 • clif highTemporal Integrity CheckOct 23 • clif highCrouching mollusks, hidden knights. Oct 19 • clif high
Ontological Evolution