Aether Pirates of the Matterium!
clif’s Newsletter Podcast
Ontological Evolution
97
12
0:00
-38:38

Ontological Evolution

What the fuck are numbers?
clif high
Nov 20, 2024
97
12
Share
Transcript

Discussion about this podcast

Aether Pirates of the Matterium!
clif’s Newsletter Podcast
Woo, down, dirty, deep WOO
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
clif high
Recent Episodes
Connotation Collision
  clif high
Death and Aliens, part 2
  clif high
Death and Aliens, part 1.
  clif high
License to Offend
  clif high
Notification from UNIVERSE.
  clif high
Temporal Integrity Check
  clif high
Crouching mollusks, hidden knights.
  clif high