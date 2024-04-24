Share this postPhi clifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherclif’s Newsletter PodcastPhi 1,061Share this postPhi clifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2191×0:00-31:54Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Phi No Fee, and No Fum!clif highApr 24, 20241,061Share this postPhi clifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther219ShareTranscriptShare this discussionPhi clifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther219 Commentsclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesTime is not complicated, it is complex. May 14 • clif highDrone season opening upMay 13 • clif highSimple AuthorityMay 12 • clif highComplex Errore YupgryedsMay 11 • clif highMuddy WatersApr 24 • clif highWill Tonga Rule the World?Apr 18 • clif highPropagandists' Shuffle Danz.Apr 11 • clif high
Phi