Share this postMuddy Watersclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherclif’s Newsletter PodcastMuddy Waters1,103Share this postMuddy Watersclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2471×0:00-29:52Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Muddy WatersIt's going to be a long dig through history. clif highApr 24, 20241,103Share this postMuddy Watersclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther247ShareTranscriptShare this discussionMuddy Watersclifhigh.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther247 Commentsclif’s Newsletter PodcastWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOWoo, down, dirty, deep WOOSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeclif highRecent EpisodesTime is not complicated, it is complex. May 14 • clif highDrone season opening upMay 13 • clif highSimple AuthorityMay 12 • clif highComplex Errore YupgryedsMay 11 • clif highPhi Apr 24 • clif highWill Tonga Rule the World?Apr 18 • clif highPropagandists' Shuffle Danz.Apr 11 • clif high
Muddy Waters