Aether Pirates of the Matterium!

Time is not complicated, it is complex.
Reject simplicity. Harmonize with irreversibility.
  
clif high
270
23:17
Drone season opening up
Got your hunting tags?
  
clif high
273
21:17
Simple Authority
Yep, space aliens. Just sayin'.
  
clif high
186
21:09
Complex Errore Yupgryeds
M9 bites oure azzez.
  
clif high
175
24:53
Stinky Thoughts
Let's get physical
  
clif high
152

April 2024

Muddy Waters
It's going to be a long dig through history.
  
clif high
247
29:52
Phi
No Fee, and No Fum!
  
clif high
219
31:54
Will Tonga Rule the World?
Hmmmm....maybe!
  
clif high
301
27:20
Propagandists' Shuffle Danz.
Danz to da musak!
  
clif high
306
26:18
Justice vs Law.
Immediacy vs longer term.
  
clif high
309
26:55

March 2024

Normie Krazie
Rough period ahead....
  
clif high
461
27:49
Cancer & chemies
cancer protocols & aspects.
  
clif high
287
33:43
